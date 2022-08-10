What? The Role of Katha was almost played by a different actress? Check out the list of Actresses who almost played the role of Katha in Katha Anakahee!

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 03/23/2023 - 06:00
What? The Role of Katha was almost played by a different actress? Check out the list of Actresses who almost played the role of

MUMBAI:Sony TV’s new show ‘Katha Ankahee’ produced by Sphere Origin, is a remake of the Turkish serial “1001 Nights”. The show stars handsome hunk Adnan Khan who was last seen in ‘Ishq Subhanallah' opposite Eisha Singh and also stars Aditi Sharma who is known for her roles in shows like Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka, Gangaa etc. The show has started on a great note and the upcoming episodes are sure to entertain its viewers.

Fans of the show have been loving the chemistry between Katha and Viaan, and they love the arc the story is moving towards.

But, did you know that for the role of Katha, there were other actresses as welln who were considered. Check out the list of actors who played the role of Katha in the show Katha Anakahee.

Divyanka Tripathi: One of the most popular names in the Industry, Divyanka is known for her acting prowesses  but she did not do the role because of some unknown reasons as per reports.

Erica Fernandes: Erica is also a pretty popular name in the telly world but she refused the role of Katha because of her prior commitments , as per reports.

Mahima Makwana: Allegedly, Mahima was also apporiached for the show, but she is exploring the world of Bollywood and Ott right now, which is why she could not be a part of the show.


Jennfier Winget: The very versatile Jennifer was also offered the role of Katha, but she is extremely busy with her web shows and OTT projects as per reports, because of which she could be a part of the show.


Well, the makers finally found their Katha in Aditi Dev Sharma and fans are in love her and Adnan’s chemistry.


Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!


