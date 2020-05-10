News

What TV actors Recommend!

By TellychakkarTeam
10 May 2020 09:15 PM

MUMBAI: Mrunal Jain: I am watching fitness videos and this web series Special Ops. I recommend Hrithik Roshan’s films Yaadein and Kaho Na Pyar Hai. I am also helping my mom in cooking, learning how to make fruit cake and Nankhatai.

Shashank Vyas: I am catching up on the Netflix web series and reading books. I recommend The Power of Subconscious Mind, I love that book. I am talking to friends on the phone too. We need to be positive during this time.

Sharad Malhotra: I am spending quality time with my wife. I am talking to my close friends every day to make sure they are safe. I am practicing the guitar and spending time with my pet Musky too.

Vivian Dsena: For me, things haven’t changed much. I hardly have a social circle, so social distancing isn’t a problem for me. This is surely not a time to enjoy yet one has to keep a positive attitude. I want to tell everyone to stay positive as no amount of panicking will make a difference.

Mohamad Nazim: I am staying indoors, watching YouTube fitness videos. I recommend Salman Khan’s films which are inspiring and entertaining. I am also hearing Kishore Kumar songs and catching up on web series on Hotstar

Aniruddh Dave: I am spending time with my wife Shubhi Ahuja and pet Mui. I am playing the piano too at home. I recommend watching Bhagyashree’s film Maine Pyar Kiya again and again.

Jasmin Bhasin: I recommend Kangana Ranaut and Sridevi’s films like Queen and Chandni. One has to keep a positive approach. Whatever is happening is affecting everyone. It’s a trying situation for everyone. One can also see Housefull comedy series starring Akshay Kumar.

