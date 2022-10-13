What! Uorfi Javed expresses her love for Paras Kalnawat and says, 'Love you Paras'

MUMBAI : Uorfi Javed needs no introduction as she is setting the internet on fire with her dressing style and it’s been the talk of the town.

Though the actress rose to fame with her stint on the show Bigg Boss OTT, she has been grabbing the eyeballs on social media for her dress sense.

Let’s not forget she is the talking point currently on the internet and even Ranveer Singh spoke about her on Koffee With Karan.

On the other hand, Paras Kalnawat is a popular and well-known actor on television and he is best known for his role as Samar in Anupamaa which made him a household name.

He had a fallout with the makers of the show and was terminated over night. He spoke about the same in many interviews and is now part of Jhalak Dikkhla Jaa 10.

The actor has a massive fan following and the fans bestow a lot of love and support on the actor.

A lesser-known fact is that Paras Kalnawat was Uorfi’s ex-boyfriend and the two were dating each other for quite some time but then things didn’t work well.

But since Paras’s participation in the show the two have been vocal about each other on social media where they keep messaging and encouraging each other when it comes to work. They maintain a somewhat cordial relationship.

We did see how Uorfi haa a pre-birthday celebration and when was cutting the cake and saw all the surprises she received the actress broke down and was seen crying.

Paras shared the video on his social media account and captioned it saying, “Does anyone cry like this? Will wish you on the 15th though! Pre–birthday celebrations!”

To which Uorfi replied saying “Love you Paras”.

Well, seems like things have settled between the two and they have become friends and are being cordial to each other post their bad phase all those years ago. They both seem to be doing well for themselves now in their career and are moving forward.

