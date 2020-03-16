WHAT! Vanraj and Kavya to get married again in Anupamaa ?

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Anupamaa has been one of the most adored shows on television; its gripping storyline and contemporary themes educate the audiences about different issues, from domestic violence and live-in relationships to familial bonds.

As we have seen in the current track Vanraj and Kavya are divorcing. However, offscreen there is something that's going on between them. They both are doing a trending reel of Marry me. Fans are speculating if they both are getting married again. Take a look at the video to see their amazing reel.

Meanwhile, in the show, we see that, Anupamaa knows the value of money and she wanted to get Shah family out of trouble. On the other hand, Barkha has not seen hardship and hence she wants Anupamaa to change and live the life of Kapadia.

But Anupamaa refuses to change, leaving Barkha perplexed.

It would be interesting to know what happens next in the show.