What? Viewers predict the upcoming storyline of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai? Find out what's going on!

MUMBAI:In the longest-running show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod have currently won the hearts of fans. 'AbhiRa' is loved by fans and is always trending.

Abhimanyu and Akshara's life has witnessed many changes as they have been living separate lives post the leap.

ALSO READ: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Unfortunate! Abhimanyu unavailable for Abhir's surgery



The show has a very deictaed and loyal fan following of the show. These fans have been watching the show, for a long time, have witnessed story changes and have seen characters come and go, years pass by.

The take their time out to share every feeling, good or bad on social media, and they have also become experts it seems like at predicting what will happen next on the show, well, we have complied a couple of tweets, which hint at what will happen in the future of the episode.



Check them out:

boi just how desperate are you for it to stop

i’m telling y’all he’s gon get super happy when he knows abhir is his son

no wedding with arohi now, no becoming someone else’s dad, but instead chances of reunion with akshu

boy will be celebrating#Abhira #yrkkh pic.twitter.com/zlEHp8u9gH

— Abhira Birla (@BirlaAbhira) March 30, 2023

Just imagine



"Junior..Mera bacha..Abhir dekho mein aa gaya..plz mera sath doa bacha..breath..breath..abhi toa hum thik se mile bhi nhi hai..aap mere good boy ho na"



"Breath..no no u can't sink..we almost there..plz papa ki baat sun lo na..that's like my boy"#yrkkh #abhira pic.twitter.com/s6Pn4VybKX

Abhimanyu should now know Abhir is his son by seeing DOB on the reports

— parishma rana (@RanaParishma) March 31, 2023

This was one of the cutest scene between junior and his docman...this scenes makes me always want abhir with abhi, they will be the best duo of the show

But I'm ok with abhir hating abhi,v will get a whole journey of growing bond#Abhimanyubirla #yrkkhpic.twitter.com/K3rtCuIF06

While, some fans predict that Abhimanyu will find out about Abhir’s truth while the surgrey, some predict a custody battle, and while some say that it wil be Abhimanyu who will save Abhir.

Well, only time will tell, what will happen in the show.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai:Heartbreaking! Abhinav disheartened as he cannot afford to pay for Abhir’s treatment

