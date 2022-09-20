WHAT! Virat REFUSES to take Sai's help, holds Paakhi's hand and walks away in Star Plus' Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama.

We all know that the previous episodes were filled with lots of interesting twists and turns in the story.

Virat is severely injured after he gets shot by a bullet while fighting with Gulabrao and his goons to save Sai and Savi's life.

He was in critical condition but Sai made sure to save his life by removing the bullet from his body on time.

Paakhi who came to know about Virat rushed to Kankauli to be with him and Vinayak.

Virat had not informed anyone about Sai being alive.

Currently, there are a lot of misunderstandings between Sai, Virat and Paakhi.

Well, Paakhi was shocked to see Sai alive. However, she doesn't have any enmity with Sai but she is now worried about her marriage with Virat.

Paakhi feels that Virat might get back to Sai and she will end up alone once again.

She even tells Sai to accompany her to the Chavan house.

However, misunderstandings between Sai and Virat have gone beyond limits.

Virat feels Sai is now with Jagtap while Sai feels Virat has moved on in his life with Paakhi.

Instead of clearing all the misunderstandings, Virat chooses to walk out of this complex situation.

In the upcoming track, Sai tells Paakhi that Virat has healed but it would be unsafe for him to travel now.

Virat however hears Sai and tells her that he doesn't need any more help and would prefer to leave with his family.

Virat will hold Paakhi's hand and walk away in front of Sai.

The misunderstandings between Sai and Virat have grown deeper with time.

Will they ever be able to reunite? What do you think? Tell us in the comments.

