What was Shagun Pandey’s morning routine when he travelled to Bikaner for Meet’s honeymoon sequence?

MUMBAI: Zee TV's recently launched fiction show, Meet, has made a special place for itself in the audience’s hearts since its premiere. The inspirational show presents the story of Meet Hooda (Ashi Singh), who mirrors several women across the nation, fighting societal norms of gender roles regarding work and responsibilities. While Meet Hooda and her husband Meet Ahlawat’s (Shagun Pandey) love story has had its fair share of twists and turns, in the upcoming episodes, viewers will witness some high voltage drama as the couple goes for a honeymoon to Rajasthan.



To keep the entertainment quotient of the show alive, Ashi Singh and Shagun Pandey have been working round the clock, even braving the extremely cold weather in Bikaner. However, looks like they have also been having a good time exploring the local cultural experiences in Rajasthan during their outdoor shoot schedule. We all know how Shagun Pandey is fond of singing and so, when he spotted a local musician singing folk songs in the city, he could not stop himself from joining him. In fact, the local artist helped the actor get the dialect right and since then, singing folk songs with the locals became Shagun’s morning routine.



Sharing his experience, Shagun mentioned, “The hotel I was staying in had a beautiful breakfast area and there was this old, local man who used to sit there and play some soulful music. I was so impressed by his craft that I wanted to learn from him. Even though we had early morning shoots, I made sure that I take out time, get ready half an hour early, and go sing with him. We used to sing different regional folk songs together and he even helped me correct my dialect. He taught me some new songs too and I must say that I absolutely loved jamming with him, it was a great experience. The guests in our hotel also enjoyed our morning music sessions. It had become my morning routine and while I am missing it now, I make sure to practice and sing during my free time at home or on set.”



While Shagun had a gala time singing his heart out, it will be interesting to see what happens during Meet’s honeymoon. With Manushi trying her best to create misunderstandings between Meet Hooda and Meet Ahlawat, will they drift away? Or will their love get stronger?



To find out, tune into Meet, every Monday to Saturday at 7:30 pm, only on Zee TV!