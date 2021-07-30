WHAT! This was Shivangi Khedkar's FIRST IMPRESSION on Mehndi Hai Rachne Wali co-star Sai Ketan Rao

MUMBAI: Star Plus' Mehndi Hai Rachne Wali is currently ruling several hearts. The show had already created a lot of buzz when it was announced.

The makers decided to rope in two of the famous South industry stars and they proved to be the right choice.

Sai Ketan Rao is all over social media ever since he is seen in the show.

The actor is seen portraying the lead role of Raghav Rao on the show and slaying it like a boss.

Sai has become everyone's favourite in no time for his character. Kudos to his mind-blowing performance!

From his personality to the way he carries himself in Raghav's character, fans are loving every bit of this handsome hunk.

Well, Sai has definitely garnered a huge fan base in no time and there's no doubt about it.

Fans are now curious to know every single detail about him.

Well, in an exclusive interview with TellyChakkar, Sai opened up about Mehndi Hai Rachne Wali and also about his co-star Shivangi Khedkar.

Shivangi is seen as Pallavi on the show.

Recollecting his first meeting with Shivangi and how he felt about her, Sai said, ''I met her during the briefing session. When I saw Shivangi, I was surprised. Shivangi was wearing jeans and a T-shirt. I felt that there's no way she can play Pallavi's character.''

He further added, ''However, when we did the look test together and she got completely in the get-up of Pallavi, I was totally stunned. That's how actors try to make our character believable for which the viewers love us.''

The show is based on Star Maa's Telugu series Gorintaku and produced by SOL Productions and Sandiip Films.

