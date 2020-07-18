What To Watch Out For In Tonight’s Episode Of India’s Best Dancer

MUMBAI: The wait is finally over! After a long haul, India’s Best Dancer restarts with fresh episodes starting tonight! The show picks up from where it left off – the battle between Best Barah (Top 12). Week-on-week the Best Barah (Top 12) along with their respective choreographers will put their best foot forward to impress the judges and viewers alike. Look at what’s in store in tonight’s episode of India’s Best Dancer.

Legendary trio – Reunited!

Yes, you heard that right! Remo D’Souza graces the stage as the guest judge and joins Geeta Kapur and Terence Lewis on the judging panel. Do not miss their impromptu dance on the 1996 remix of the song Roop Tera Mastana – a song that featured Geeta Kapur in it! Yes, go check it out and be as amazed as we are!

Antics of Bharti and Haarsh

The husband and wife duo ensure that there is enough fun and banter going around. They even manage to stump Remo with their googly! Will Remo D’Souza give them 10 cr? Find out…

Redefining Lavni

Pune contestant Rutuja along with her choreographer Ashish Patil performed Lavani with so much grace that it gave goose bumps to Terence Lewis! Do they manage to impress Remo with their performance…

When Adnan dances Fattey Hard!

Adnan who is known to speak his heart, non-stop, is one of the most promising contestants of India’s Best Dancer. Along with choreographer Sushant, he is all set to mesmerise you with his lyrical performance tonight!

HD Popper – Akib

Contestant Akib from West Bengal earned himself the title of Saab from Geeta Kapur. He his back with a bang along with his choreographer Paul Marshall with a performance that not only amazed the judges but earned him glorious comments as well. Will he surpass the benchmark he has set for himself?

