THIS is what went wrong between Sunil Grover and Kapil Sharma

MUMBAI: The Kapil Sharma Show rules the TRP charts and one of the best comedy shows in India for its new concept and fresh ideas. The show has garnered appreciation not just because of the fanbase of the host Kapil Sharma but also for other actors in the show.

Actor-comedian Sunil Grover was one of the most popular actors on the show and turned up in various characters, the most popular one being Gutthi. But things went downhill for the show.

The infamous fallout did cost Kapil an initial fall in TRP as reports of his physically assaulting Sunil broke the internet. As per recent reports, Sunil is all set to make a reentry on Salman Khan’s behest. Here’s a timeline of what supposedly went wrong.

Sunil Grover had walked out of the show in 2014

It was when Sunil started gaining massive popularity for his fictional character of Gutthi, he had asked for a hike to the show’s producer and Kapil Sharma, both of whom rejected the same. This alleged incident has only been claimed by sources.

Later, Sunil had gone on to start his own show, Mad in India, which had hurt Kapil. In a statement, “All I can say is, he (Sunil) should have never left our show, we were all part of the success of our show. Sunil has been around trying to find his bearings in the entertainment industry.. In fact, I go out of my way to ensure every member of my team has a chance to take the stage, so I can relax. Sunil must have been provoked into leaving by people around him."

Sunil's show failed to get TRPs

Sunil’s new endeavour was started with great pomp and he even took his character of Gutthi on his new show. However, it failed to create the earlier magic. As a result, the actor returned to Comedy Nights with Kapil as the fictional character Mashoor Gulati aka Kapil’s father-in-law.

Kapil Sharma allegedly refused to promote Sunil’s movie

But things did not go back to normal. New rumours started flowing, suggesting a spat between Sunil and Kapil yet again. This time, it was reported that Kapil did not allow Sunil to promote his film Coffee with D. However, Sunil denied Kapil being the reason for it and said in a Mumbai Mirror report, "Yes, the promotion of Coffee With D on The Kapil Sharma Show is not happening. However, Kapil did not refuse it. Anything of that sort did not happen. Kapil did not say a No."

Kapil Sharma accused of physical assault on Sunil Grover

This served as the final nail in the coffin. In 2017, reports of Kapil verbally and physically assaulting the co-actors of his show, in an intoxicated state, flew like wildfire. The eyewitness of the incident testified to many things having happened mid-flight when the team was returning to Mumbai from Melbourne, after completing a show.

Kapil Sharma’s public apology

Kapil had shared a long Facebook post where he accepted, in parts, shouting on Sunil. Both the posts have been taken down. Kapil then made a public apology to Sunil in his tweet, which read, “Paji @WhoSunilGrover sry if I hurt u unintentionally.u knw vry well how much I luv u. M also upset .love n regards always:)"

Sunil's comment read, “Just one advice start respecting human beings also apart from animals. All are not as successful as you are…so have some gratitude towards their existence."

