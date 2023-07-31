What! When Jennifer disregarded the Hindi film industry saying she didn’t find it that important to be a part of it

MUMBAI: Jennifer Winget is one of the most popular and prominent stars of the entertainment world. She has proved her mettle with various genres and has shown off her acting prowess with movies, shows, and web series as well. Jennifer Winget started her career as a child actor with the 1995 film Akele Hum Akele Tum and made her TV debut with Shaka Laka Boom Boom in 2002. She then portrayed Sneha Bajaj in Kasautii Zindagii Kay and Dr. Riddhima Gupta in Dill Mill Gayye.  

Jennifer was supposed to enter films with Kunal Kohli’s Phir Se in 2015 but the film kept getting pushed and ultimately released this year on the OTT platform. Speaking to a news portal about how important films are to her she had said, “Not very important. For me, acting is important, the medium is not,” 

When asked if she would like to do positive roles, she added, “I don*t like the terms positive or negative as I think every person has good and bad in them. It*s high time that we explore all these sides on television as humans. I do like to play different characters and Zoya was very different from the characters I have played, so that was the reason I chose it,.”

On the work front, Contiloe is producing a new show for Sony TV, in which Jennifer Winget is said to be roped in.

