What will Komolika's NEXT BIG MOVE be in Star Plus' Kasautii Zindagii Kay?

Star Plus show Kasautii Zindagii Kay is proving to be an interesting watch for the audience with every passing episode.



While Anurag and Prerna were in love, the former has lost his memory. Komolika has reentered his world as Sonalika and is claiming to be his wife. However, after a lot of drama, Prerna finally realizes that something is fishy in the way Sonalika is behaving.



And finally, Komolika admits to her that she is not Sonalika.



Now that the cat is out of the bag, Prerna is shocked and does not know how to react. Moreover, Komolika wants to harm Prerna and her baby because she is unable to tolerate Anurag and Prerna's growing closeness.



So now that she has claimed to be the vicious Komolika, what will be her next move?



Will Prerna open up to the Basus or just Moloy and Anupam about Komolika? Or will she end up losing the baby because of Komolika?



Well, we will just have to wait and watch.



