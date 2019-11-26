What's making Mohena Kumari Singh smile so much? We know why

MUMBAI: Mohena Kumari Singh who shot to fame from Star Plus' show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has lately been in headlines. The actress recently got married in a royal wedding to beau Suyesh Rawat.

Social media was filled with Mohena's wedding pictures and fans couldn't stop adoring them. Mohena is currently enjoying her marital bliss and is often seen giving us several glimpses of her life after getting married.

The actress recently posted a beautiful picture and it is very special for her. Mohena looked gorgeous in a yellow saree and couldn't stop smiling. Well, there's a reason behind it which she revealed in the caption.

Take a look at Mohena's post:

The newly wedded bride gave picture courtesy to her photographer husband and asked her fans to suggest a caption. Well, Mohena's million-dollar smile is quite delighting and why wouldn't she stop smiling when her husband is clicking her.

What do you think about Mohena's picture? Tell us in the comments.