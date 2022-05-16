When Aashish Bhardwaj took a leaf out of South Superstar Ram Charan and Akshay Kumar’s books for Mithai

MUMBAI: Zee TV's latest fiction offering - Mithai - is an amalgamation of a love story and a family drama, all tied together inside a wonderful box of traditional Indian sweets. Following the story of two polar opposite personalities - Mithai (Debattama Saha) and Siddharth (Aashish Bhardwaj), the show delves into the life of a gifted sweet maker based in Mathura who wants to preserve the legacy of Aloo Jalebis that she has inherited from her father but is now, unfortunately, on the verge of extinction. While the show has started off well and is being appreciated by the audience, a lot of exciting twists and turns are all set to keep the viewers at the edge of their seats.



In the upcoming episodes, Siddharth will be seen performing an epic action sequence with Bhoora (Narsimha Yogi) as he tries to find out about the main culprit who is trying to destroy the reputation of Hari Mohan Sweets in the market. While the stunts were well choreographed by the team, it looks like Aashish took some inspiration and a leaf out of South Superstar Ram Charan and Bollywood Superstar Akshay Kumar’s books for the upcoming scene in Mithai. The actor was blown away by the South sensation’s performance in RRR and the Bollywood superstar’s performance in Sooryavanshi and given that he was also going to perform some epic action sequences, he took some inspiration from Ram Charan and Akshay Kumar.

As Aashish Bhardwaj reveals, “When I was told we were going to shoot a few fight and action sequences, I really got excited as I had never done scenes of such magnitude. I wanted to make a mega impression and hence, I decided to take inspiration from South superstar Ram Charan and Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar. They had some intense fight sequences in RRR and Sooryavanshi respectively, and those immediately came to my mind when I heard the whole setting. In fact, Ram Charan pulled off all the stunts and fight scenes with ease in RRR and while I have tried to do the sequences as flawlessly as possible, I feel it was my responsibility to complete the whole take with the same energy and devotion as these two actors. I truly gave my best and I hope the viewers will like Siddharth performing some exciting action scenes in Mithai.”

While Aashish Bhardwaj’s action sequence is all set to keep the viewers at the edge of their seats, it will be interesting to see what happens after Siddharth finds out the real culprit who is trying to pull down the reputation of Hari Mohan Sweets.



To know what happens next, tune in to Mithai every Monday to Saturday at 7 pm, only on Zee TV!