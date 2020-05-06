News

When Aditya Narayan gifted Neha Kakkar 'gajra' on Indian Idol

MUMBAI: The previous season of Indian Idol gained popularity not only for its talented singers but also for host Aditya Narayan's chemistry with judge Neha Kakkar. Their flirtations soon blossomed into a full on-screen romance which kept the audience entertained. Things got to a point when it was rumoured they will tie the knot, but it turned out to be a publicity gimmick. Have a look at some fun moments between the two on the stage of Indian Idol.

The two made sure they lit the stage with their presence. On numerous occasions, Aditya and Neha got on stage to perform on popular romantic songs. Once Aditya even picked up Neha and it made the latter blush.

As if all the dancing and wooing wasn't enough, Aditya even gifted Neha a gajra and got closer to her to decorate her hair with the same. This left Neha blushing and smiling.

Things escalated when Udit Narayan appeared on the show along with his wife, Deepa. He said he had come on the stage because he was keen on making Neha his daughter-in-law. Even Neha’s parents came on the sets. The joke continued and they agreed for Neha and Aditya’s marriage.They even had a fun sangeet and pre-wedding ceremonies as well. However, later it just turned out to be a publicity gimmick.

