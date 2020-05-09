When Akshay Kumar had a fight with Raghav

MUMBAI: Dance India Dance is the most successful dance reality shows on television. A show that began with three masters Remo, Geeta and Terence and grand Master Mithun is a brand today.

The show gave us dancing superstars like Salman, Dharmesh, Puneet, Raghav, Shakti, Sanam, Jay, Mayuresh etc who have become well-known personalities on television today.

The three masters became household names through this show and today they are judging all different shows. They have been replaced by new judges in Dance India Dance.

As we all know that Raghav began his career in this the industry as a contestant on Dance India Dance Season 3 and he was one of the most popular contestants.

His very performance that he gave was loved by the judges and the audiences and even on that show, he did entertain everyone.

We came across a video where Raghav gave a mind-blowing performance and Akshay Kumar who had come as a celebrity guest was in all praises for Raghav and he told him that he is a gifted dancer.

Post the performance, Akshay and Raghav had a fight in his slow-motion style for what Raghav is known for.

The two really perform very well and get a standing aviation from the judges.

All the three judges including the grandmaster give positive comments to Raghav for his performance.

Well, there is no doubt that Raghav has come up with the a lot of hard work and dedication and today has a mad fan following who give him lots of love and support.

For more news and updates from the world of Television and Movies stay tuned to tellychakkar.com

( VIDEO CREDIT: YOUTUBE, ZEETV, ZZE5, DANCE INDIA DANCE)