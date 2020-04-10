When Ankita Lokhande set the stage on fire with THESE three hotties of television; watch video

MUMBAI: Ankita Lokhande became a household name as Archana after her debut show Pavitra Rishta. The actress' career started on a high note and then there was no looking back.

Ankita's popularity is rising with every passing day, all thanks to her amazing social media presence. The actress has been extremely active on her Instagram account and keeps sharing all the latest updates.

We all know Ankita is a really great dancer and we have seen her grooving in various TV shows, award nights and also in reality shows. The actress also participated in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 4 and won hearts with her amazing performances.

And now, Ankita has shared a throwback video where she is seen grooving gracefully and with full energy in an award show.

At the end of Ankita's performance, the actress was accompanied by popular TV divas Mahhi Vij, Rashami Desai and Divyanka Tripathi. The four of them simply set the stage on fire with their presence.

Take a look at the video:

We are sure the fans must have gone nostalgic seeing the video.

