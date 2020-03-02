News

When Ashish Bhatia and Yukti Arora collaborated

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
02 Mar 2020 07:03 PM

MUMBAI: Yukti Arora rose to fame with MTVs Roadies 16. She is an dancer, choreographer, theatre actress, YouTuber, television personality, and social media influencer. She is also known for Hindi short movies and as a semi-finalist of MTV Roadies 16. She also essayed a role in short film Kavita Singh, the remake of Kabir Singh.

Meanwhile, Ashish Bhatia was a part of MTV Roadies 16 and later participated in Spiltsvilla 12 from where he gained fame. Bhatia struggled hard to survive and win the show. But Shrey Mittal and Priyamvada Kant beat him to it.

Ashish Bhatia and Yukti Arora are known to be good friends. They were rivals in Roadies as they were in different teams. Fans adore their friendship.

We came across a throwback video of Ashish Bhatia and Yukti Arora when they collaborated for a dance video. They are seen dancing on song Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani from Tiger Shroff’s movie Student of the Year. The vibrant energy they have put into it is just stunning.

Have a look below.

Tags Ashish Bhatia Yukti Arora YouTuber Kavita Singh Kabir Singh Spiltsvilla 12 Tiger Shroff Student of the Year TellyChakkar

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

poll

The multicoloured outfit suits best on

Surbhi Chandna
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the stripped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here