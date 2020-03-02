When Ashish Bhatia and Yukti Arora collaborated

MUMBAI: Yukti Arora rose to fame with MTVs Roadies 16. She is an dancer, choreographer, theatre actress, YouTuber, television personality, and social media influencer. She is also known for Hindi short movies and as a semi-finalist of MTV Roadies 16. She also essayed a role in short film Kavita Singh, the remake of Kabir Singh.

Meanwhile, Ashish Bhatia was a part of MTV Roadies 16 and later participated in Spiltsvilla 12 from where he gained fame. Bhatia struggled hard to survive and win the show. But Shrey Mittal and Priyamvada Kant beat him to it.

Ashish Bhatia and Yukti Arora are known to be good friends. They were rivals in Roadies as they were in different teams. Fans adore their friendship.

We came across a throwback video of Ashish Bhatia and Yukti Arora when they collaborated for a dance video. They are seen dancing on song Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani from Tiger Shroff’s movie Student of the Year. The vibrant energy they have put into it is just stunning.

Have a look below.