When Asim met superstar Shah Rukh Khan

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one of the most popular shows on television; the serial is loved by one and all. Now there are hardly any days for the finale to begin, and now from the contestants left one of them soon will lift the trophy.

Now of the most famous contestant after Siddarth Shukla is Asim Riyaz. The supermodel boy has become a household name and as a massive fan following. Asim is a hot favourite topic on social media and keeps trending on Twitter.

The young model has a massive fan following and as the days are passing by Asim’s fan following is just increasing. He is gaining a lot of popularity and the audience are speculating him to be the winner of the show.

Asim grabbed the headlines for his fights with Siddarth Shukla and his romance with Himanshi.

Now there is picture doing the rounds when Asim has met superstar Shah Rukh Khan, during as promotion of his film shoot.

Well in the picture Asim looks very young, and seems to be aww of the superstar.

Well recently his brother had also met the superstar and posted a lovely message for SRK.

