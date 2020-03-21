When Asim Riaz left Himanshi Khurana for Shehnaaz Gill’s look-alike; watch

MUMBAI: Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana are currently one of the most popular celebrity couples. They were seen as participants in Bigg Boss 13. During their stint in the show, they won hearts with their adorable chemistry. Now, after the show, the duo is making headlines for their music video Kalla Sohna Nai.

Now, an interesting video of the two is out. Well, we came across a video where Riaz leaves Himanshi for Shehnaaz Gill’s look-alike. Well, in a TikTok video, Asim and Himanshi are seen lost in themselves however, Himanshi gets distracted when she sees Tony Kakkar passing by. Himanshi who looks spellbound leaves Asim and goes behind Tony. On the other hand, as Asim is sad, Shehnaaz’s look-alike comes into the picture and takes him away. The girl in question is Aashika Bhatia who was seen in various TV shows like Meera as Meera, Ek Shringaar-Swabhiman. Bhatia is a TikTok star. Sharing the video on her handle, she wrote, “Tu kalla sohna nahi #KallaSohnaNai @asimriaz77.official @iamhimanshikhurana @nehakakkar”

Take a look below: