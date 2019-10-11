When Bigg Boss 13’s Paras Chhabra threw out his roommate once

MUMBAI: Paras Chhabra, who is seen in Bigg Boss 13, is currently making headlines for not so right reasons.



According to a report in SpotboyE.com, Paras used to share his flat in Malad with a famous reality show contestant, Shivam Babbar. However, one day, in a fit of rage, Paras threw Shivam out of the house. They had an equal share in the deposit of the flat but Shivam had to forget about his share and was literally on roads, as he had nowhere to go.



The portal further reported how Vikas Gupta had then come to Shivam’s rescue. When Shivam came to Vikas to seek help, the director allowed him to stay in his studios till the time he figured out his accommodation. Since Shivam was a struggling actor and single, getting a flat was not easy for him. He had to stay in Vikas’ studio for 10-12 months before he finally got an apartment for himself.



Speaking about his stint in Bigg Boss 13, Paras is making a lot of buzz , courtesy his love life, flirtatious behaviour and shocking statements about his girlfriend, Akanksha Puri.