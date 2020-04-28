When Daya of CID becomes a robotic machine with a heart

MUMBAI: Jhalak Dikhlaja was one of the most successful dance reality shows on television. The show had personalities showcasing their dance talent along with their assigned choreographer.

Now the show shut shop a few years ago and was replaced by Dance Deewane. But the audience still loves and misses the show.

Dayanand Shetty is a popular face of television. He rose to fame with his performance as Daya in the thriller-based show CID.

He is one of the most loved characters of the series and his fans mainly cater to children.

We came across a video when Daya tried his luck in dancing and was a participant on the show Jhalak Dikhlaja.

In the video, you can see Dayanand dancing in robotic style and he nails the performance. This was his last performance on the show as he was eliminated post his.

The judges give him a standing ovation and tell him that they were waiting for him to perform like this so that they could give him a full score.

But it was too late as it was the elimination round and they weren’t scoring the contestants.

The actor back then had said that it was very difficult for him to dance as his body is quite stiff but his choreographer Vrushali really had the patience and could make him dance.

Vrushali was one the contestant on Dance India Dance season one. The video will surprise all CID fans as from seeing Daya breaking doors and fighting for justice in the series, you suddenly see him dancing on the stage.

Daya had got good comments from the judges also but was eliminated from the show due to low votes.

Fans have commented that he is a talented actor and can-do action, romance and now dance too.

It’s difficult to imagine Daya actually dancing so well and showing that he is so good at whatever he does.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com

( VIDEO CREDIT: YOUTUBE, SONYY TV, madhurimdh13)