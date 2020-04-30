News

When Daya turned Jethalal’s MOTHER in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

MUMBAI: Television’s longest-running show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (SAB TV and Neela Telefilms) has been winning hearts and charts for many years now. Its rib-tickling comical episodes along with the good messages that the show conveys has set an example on Indian television. Along with a great storyline, the show is known for having unique characterization.

In spite of being the longest running shows the makers have always managed to bring tracks which are out of the box.

An avid watcher of Taarak Mehta would remember a track from the past when Daya had turned Jethalal’s mother in the show.

Yes, in that particular story, Daya aka Disha Vakani had changed her appearance to look old. She made the look more convincing by wearing two big fake teeth.

Daya, who is an ideal wife and has always been there for the Jethalal and family, sported this look in order to save her husband.

Well, if you don’t remember the episode or want to enjoy watching it again then take a look at the below video!

We are sure this episode happens to be one of the fun episodes from Taarak Mehta. What say? 

