When Deepika Padukone went down on her knees for Raghav

MUMBAI: Star Plus dance reality show Dance Plus is a very successful series on television. The show sees contestants of all range and every kind of dance forms is seen.

Now the concept of the show is where these contestants are being trained by coaches Puneet, Dharmesh, Shakti, and in the latest season she was replaced by choreographer Karishma.

And one of the USP of the show is that it’s been hosted by Raghav who makes the show very entertaining.

On the show as we all know there are a lot of celebrities who come to promote their movie and Raghav entertains them, and makes them laugh.

We came across a throwback video where when Deepika had come to promote her movie Chhapaak and Raghav as usal also entertained the actress.

Raghav dance on her song Agar tum Saath ho and the actress was mesmerised with his performance, and also when down her knees to tell him how wonderful he was in his performance, and also hugged the Raghav.

She also did Raghav’s signature step, which left the judges and the audience with a smile.

Well, there is no doubt that Raghav is an exceptionally good dancer and a lovely host on television.

Check out the video below :