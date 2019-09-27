When Dilip Joshi aka Jethalal met superstar Rajinikanth

MUMBAI: Actor Dilip Joshi, who is better known for his character of Jethalal in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, had his fan moment as he got the opportunity to meet one of India’s biggest superstars – Rajinikanth, which instantly called for a 'hey maa…mataji'.



Dilip has tremendous respect for of the South Indian superstar, whom he met at Film City yesterday.



Dilip, who makes India laugh with his humour, tweeted 'Bhagwan ke ghar , der hai andher nahi ', expressing his sheer delight on meeting his idol. The excited actor further went on to compliment Rajnikanth in his tweet by acknowledging him as an inspiration and an epitome of humbleness.

Bhagwan ke Ghar, der hai Andher nahi. Always wanted to meet Rajni Sir in person. It was an absolutely unbelievable coincidence, bumping into him at Film City! An inspiration and the epitome of humbleness. Feeling so...so lucky to have met him Thank You Rajni Sir! pic.twitter.com/Ub9qjfuer3 — Dilip Joshi (@dilipjoshie) September 26, 2019