News

When Dilip Joshi aka Jethalal met superstar Rajinikanth

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
27 Sep 2019 08:58 PM

MUMBAI: Actor Dilip Joshi, who is better known for his character of Jethalal in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, had his fan moment as he got the opportunity to meet one of India’s biggest superstars –  Rajinikanth, which instantly called for a 'hey maa…mataji'.

Dilip has tremendous respect for of the South Indian superstar, whom he met at Film City yesterday.

Dilip, who makes India laugh with his humour, tweeted 'Bhagwan keghar, der hai andhernahi', expressing his sheer delight on meeting his idol. The excited actor further went on to compliment Rajnikanth in his tweet by acknowledging him as an inspiration and an epitome of humbleness.

Tags > Dilip Joshi, Rajinikanth, Taarak Mehta ka ooltah chashmah, Jethalal in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Prashant Samtani clicks Siddharth Nigam

Prashant Samtani clicks Siddharth Nigam
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Rajev Paul
Rajev Paul
Karan V Grover
Karan V Grover
Sonal Handa
Sonal Handa
Sarah-Jane Dias
Sarah-Jane Dias
Jay Bhanushali
Jay Bhanushali
Shakti Arora
Shakti Arora
Evelyn Sharma
Evelyn Sharma
Ranveer Singh
Ranveer Singh
Monaz Mevawala
Monaz Mevawala
Akanksha Juneja
Akanksha Juneja

past seven days