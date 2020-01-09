When Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim did the DDLJ pose

MUMBAI: Shoaib and Dipika are one of the most loves couples of television. The two were last together in the previous season of Nach Baliye. The two is been loved by the audiences and they have many fan clubs to their name. Their fans have named them Shoaika.



The duo first met on the set of the serial in which there were working together and dated for almost five years and then got married 2 years ago. As we all know that Dipika Kakkar has taken part in the show Bigg Boss season 12 and was the winner of the show.



The duo has a lot of fan clubs dedicated to them, and their fans do shower a lot of love and care on them. Now one of their fans have shared an edited video where you can see the two doing the DDLJ pose just like Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol.



They created the climax scene and the photo was taken when the two were on the way their way to Shoaib’s native place for their wedding.



Well, there is no doubt that Shoiab and Dipika are one of the most loved couples and they have a massive fan following.



Check out the post below: