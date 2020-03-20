When Divyanka and Vivek stunned their fans with their dance

MUMBAI: Divyanka and Vivek are one of the most celebrated television couples. If the two are together today is because of their fans. It was the fans who started this whole thing that they should be together and today they are such a loving couple who is living a blissful married life.

The couple gives the audience and their fans some major couple goals and the fans want to see them together again on screen post their stint on Nach Baliye Season 8.

We came across a video of the two where there are performing on stage for a function, and is dancing on the tune of Ae Dil Hai Mushkil title track.

The moves and steps are so mesmerizing and their performance will touch your heart. There is no doubt that Divyanka and Vivek are good dancers and that’s why they won the dance reality show Nach Baliye Season 8.

Well, on the work front Divyanka is one a break post Yeh Hai Mohabaatein going off air whereas Vivel will be see in Zee5 Siege : 26 11.