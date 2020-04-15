When Divyanka Tripathi slapped a man for misbehaving

MUMBAI: Divyanka Tripathi is extremely composed in her behaviour. However, if you rub her the wrong way, she can surely turn volatile.

Recently, she told a media portal that she once got so angry with a man that she slapped him.

'It happened in one of the theatres, these were the days when tickets were sold in Black at single screens. So, there should be a lot of rush. I had gone to watch a film, and was in the cue to buy tickets. There was this guy who was taking advantage of the crowd and touching me inappropriately. I lost my cool, held his hand, didn't even see his face. Woh bhaagane ke liye crowd se nikal ke jaa raha tha, but maine uska haath nahi choda aur ussi ke saath kheechti hui bahar tak aagayi. Uske baad maine uska chehra dekha. Of course, after that I slapped him hard and in no time public was all over him.'

Well, that was a daring and the right reaction from the actress!

Credits: SpotboyE