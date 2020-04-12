When a fan called Irfan Pathan the Salman Khan of cricket

MUMBAI: Like many other celebrities who usually have a tight schedule, Irfan Pathan too is utilizing this lockdown period to bond with family and connect with fans via social media.

The cricketer has 1.7m followers on Instagram. He regularly shares videos and pictures to treat his fans. He did the same yet again, but his interesting caption garnered him some interesting reactions from fans.

Well, his recent picture that he shared on social media sees him standing in front of a mirror. He captioned his post as, “Man in the mirror asking one n only question. What’s that??? #caption #lockdown”

As he asked the question, his fans came up with various answers. We came across comments like ‘The man in the mirror is saying we will all come out stronger post this mess finishes .. STAY STRONG STAY SAFE’, ‘What about 2nd innngs’, ‘R you batter then me??’.

One fan even went on to call him the Salman Khan of cricket. ‘Cricket ke salman khan’, read the comment. We wonder what the Bollywood star has to say about this!

Check out the picture here.

It seems Irfan Pathan’s caption and picture made his fans unleash their creative side! What do you think about the picture? Hit the comment section.

