When Fans compared Paras and Mahira to Amar and Prem of Andaaz Apna Apna

MUMBAI: Paras and Mahira rose to fame with their ongoing closeness in the Bigg Boss house. They initially never got along that well, but later became best friends in the house. One of the reasons why Paras and Akansha’s relationship ended was because of the closeness that Mahira and Paras had shared on the show.

There were rumours doing the rounds that Paras and Mahira are in a relationship but then the two always denied it. Throughout the show, the fans felt that their relationship was fake and that Mahira was using Parth to be on the show.

The audience also felt that every interview that they gave was fake and that nothing was true.

Now the fans have shared a photo comparing the two to Amar and Prem of Andaaz Apna Apna, where they feel that whenever they say anything, they are just making it up, and nothing that they said was true.

Some fans have commented that the duo looks so fake and that before they say anything about Sidnaaz they should look at themselves first. Fans really seem to be very upset with this pair, and want them to come out and clearly tell what relationship do they share.

