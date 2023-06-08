"When four hands rise to tarnish a woman's honor, ten hands should unite to protect her" Arjun Bijlani speaks about women's safety through Zee TV's ShivShakti

MUMBAI: Zee TV’s recently launched show, Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya ShivShakti has kept the audience hooked ever since its premiere with its modern take on the Shiv-Shakti dynamic and the concept of healing through love. And it seems that the charismatic duo of Arjun Bijlani as Shiv and Nikki Sharma as Shakti has found a place in the hearts of viewers across India!

In a recent gripping action sequence, Arjun's character, Shiv, fearlessly takes on a bunch of goons who are seen eve-teasing Shakti. Even as Shiv raises pertinent questions about women’s safety in the show, Arjun, an actor, is also a strong advocate of women’s safety as a cause.

Inspiring others to create a secure environment for women and upholding their honor, Arjun Bijlani said, "The only reason evil in the world grows is when good people choose to remain silent or passive. It is essential for each of us to display courage by taking a stand against all forms of harassment we see around us and definitely raise our voice when a matter concerns the dignity and safety of women. When four hands rise to tarnish a woman's honor, ten hands should unite to protect and preserve it. Only by standing united, can we sculpt a society where safety and respect become an inherent norm, and our women can live fearlessly."

While Arjun intends to inspire one and all about women's safety, in the upcoming episodes it will be interesting for the viewers to witness how Shiv will save Shakti from the goons.

