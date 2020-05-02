When Gaurav Taneja feared getting infected with Coronavirus

MUMBAI: It feels like life has come to a standstill with the 21-days of lockdown.

TellyChakkar today went live with Gaurav Taneja who is the most popular YouTuber of India. He is a fitness trainer and a pilot too. Gaurav is also lovingly called as Flying Beast.

With the world facing a difficult time with the outbreak of Coronavirus even Gaurav had his share of fear.

He told us, “These days, a person having a normal cold is a very fearful thing. Few days back I was down with a high fever and also had a dry cough which literally made me left with no other option other than getting the test of Covid19. Thankfully, I was lucky to be tested negative.”