When Hrithik Roshan praised Raghav!

MUMBAI: Star Plus' dance reality show Dance Plus is a very successful series on television. The show sees contestants across age groups and sects and they perform a variety of dance forms.

Now the concept of the show is where these contestants are being trained by coaches Puneet, Dharmesh, Shakti, and in the latest season she was replaced by choreographer Karishma. And one of the USP's of the show is that it’s been hosted by Raghav who makes the show very entertaining.

As we know on the show celebrities come and promote the movie and now we came across a throwback video where superstar Hrithik Roshan had praised Raghav, where he said that he is a very humble person, and with so much talent that he has, he can have ego, and have so much attitude, but he is simple and down to earth guy.

He further tells him to show his slow-motion walk, and Raghav seems to more than happy and overwhelmed to perform in front of him, and also got a little emotional.

Well, there is no doubt that Raghav is a very talented guy and very few have the caliber to entertain the audience.

Check out the post below: