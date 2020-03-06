News

When Hrithik Roshan praised Raghav!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
06 Mar 2020 06:22 PM

MUMBAI: Star Plus' dance reality show Dance Plus is a very successful series on television. The show sees contestants across age groups and sects and they perform a variety of dance forms. 

Now the concept of the show is where these contestants are being trained by coaches Puneet, Dharmesh, Shakti, and in the latest season she was replaced by choreographer Karishma. And one of the USP's of the show is that it’s been hosted by Raghav who makes the show very entertaining.

As we know on the show celebrities come and promote the movie and now we came across a throwback video where superstar  Hrithik Roshan had praised Raghav, where he said that he is a very humble person, and with so much talent that he has, he can have ego, and have so much attitude, but he is simple and down to earth guy.

He further tells him to show his slow-motion walk, and Raghav seems to more than happy and overwhelmed to perform in front of him, and also got a little emotional.

Well, there is no doubt that Raghav is a very talented guy and very few have the caliber to entertain the audience.

Check out the post below:

Tags Star Plus Dance Plus ‎Remo D'Souza Hrithik Roshan Raghav Juyal choreographer Karishma Puneet Pathak Dharmesh Yelande Shakti Mohan TellyChakkar

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

 
 
 

Slideshow

Cast of Ramayan reunite on The Kapil Sharma Show

more slideshows Click Here

poll

The multicoloured outfit suits best on

Surbhi Chandna
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the stripped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here