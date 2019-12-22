When I was told that I will be playing a mother, I wasn’t apprehensive at all: Yeh Hai Chahatein's Sargun Kaur

MUMBAI: Star Plus’ show Yeh Hai Chahatein’s promo is already receiving a lot of love from the audience for its storyline as the protagonist, Preesha questions an old societal norm where single fathers have a higher chance of getting married as compared to single mothers.Sargun Kaur, who was previously seen only in supernatural shows like Kaal Bhairav Rahasya, Mayavi Maling, Tantra, has bagged her first drama show as the lead and she is very excited about it. Talking about playing a mother for the first time, she said, “When I was told that I will be playing a mother, I wasn’t apprehensive at all. My only worry was that I am very young and I had to look mature on screen which was a challenge. The team has helped me a lot to help me look a certain age and more over with my body language to portray this character. Even Vidhaan (my on-screen son), has helped bring out the best in me. More than mother-son, we are like friends off the screen.”Sargun Kaur will be seen playing the role of a gynecologist and a single mother opposite Abrar Qazi, will be playing the role of a rockstar, Rudraksh. Two opposite people, will they fall in love?Watch Ye Hai Chahatein startin 19th December at 10:30PM only on Star Plus