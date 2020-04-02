When Jennifer Winget asked Kushal Tandon for lift

MUMBAI: Jennifer and Kushal are two big names of the television industry. Kushal rose to fame with his performance as Virat in Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai whereas Jennifer rose to fame with her performance as Ridhima in Dill Mill Gayee .

Presently, she is ruling the television screens with her performance in Beyhadh 2 and Kushal is on a break and is waiting for the right script to come his way.

Jennifer and Kushal both worked together for the first time on the show Beyadh, and they have a massive fan following as their chemistry was loved by the audience.

We came across a throwback video from the sets of Beyadh where Jennifer is seen asking a lift from Kushal has her car broke down, and Kushal comes along with their co-star Aneeri. Jennifer pleads to Aneeri to let her sit in the car.

The fans really miss their jodi and have shared their desire to see them on screen again. In fact, when Beyadh 2 launched, the fans had said it was difficult for them to see Jennifer with another actor and they were missing the vibe.

