When Jethalal was compared to THIS politician

Dharini Sanghavi's picture
By Dharini Sanghavi
29 Apr 2020 05:27 PM

MUMBAI: Nowadays, there is a trend of netizens making memes featuring film and television actors.

The latest one which caught our attention is of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Dilip Joshi, who plays the role of Jethalal. The character of Jethalal has received immense love from the masses. People adore his funny nature, and how he is a  successful business man yet so grounded, how he always obeys his father and holds great respect and love his family.

TellyChakkar came across a meme where netizens have compared Jethalal to a politician.

Any guess who?

Well, Supreme Leader Kim Jong-un from North Korea!

A memer smartly edited a picture showing similarities between Kim Jong-Un and Jethalal.

Take a look!

