When Kapil Sharma auditioned for 'Indian Idol'

Ace stand-up comedian, actor, and host Kapil Sharma revealed that he had auditioned for singing reality show 'Indian Idol' once. He also opened up about trying his luck in a similar kind of reality show 'Awaz Punjab di' in which he got selected but unfortunately he was not shortlisted in 'Indian Idol'.

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 10/02/2022 - 13:45
When Kapil Sharma auditioned for 'Indian Idol'

MUMBAI : Ace stand-up comedian, actor, and host Kapil Sharma revealed that he had auditioned for singing reality show 'Indian Idol' once. He also opened up about trying his luck in a similar kind of reality show 'Awaz Punjab di' in which he got selected but unfortunately he was not shortlisted in 'Indian Idol'.

While having a conversation with the guests and 'Indian Idol 13' judges Vishal Dadlani, Neha Kakkar, and Himesh Reshammiya, and contestants Vineet Singh, Rishi Singh, Navdeep Vadali, and Sanchari Sengupta, he told them that he used to participate in every reality show with the hope of getting selected.

"I have given 'Indian Idol' auditions during one of the seasons. The auditions took place in Amritsar and I was not selected. Then there was this 'Indian Idol' copy 'Awaz Punjab Di' in our area where I was selected."

At the same time, he got selected for the comedy-based reality show 'The Laughter Challenge' and decided to go for it.

"During that very time, I also got selected for 'The Laughter Challenge'. However, I had self-analysed and made a decision and I finally chose 'The Laughter Challenge'."

"Honestly, I used to give auditions in all kinds of shows with the simple motivation that 'kahin na kahin toh ghuss hi jaunga'(I will get an entry somewhere). But I am extremely delighted to see how 'Indian Idol' judges are here as the guests of our show."

'The Kapil Sharma Show' airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

SOURCE IANS  

Ace stand-up comedian actor and host Kapil Sharma 'Awaz Punjab di' 'Indian Idol' 'The Laughter Challenge TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 10/02/2022 - 13:45

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Kareena calls Saif, Hrithik 'best actors', declares 'Vikram Vedha' a 'blockbuster'
MUMBAI : Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan has tagged her actor-husband Saif Ali Khan and actor Hrithik Roshan, with...
Bigg Boss 16: OMG! Gautam Vig and MC Stan have a massive fight; Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Archana Gautam have an argument
MUMBAI : Bigg Boss 16 has begun and the audience has given it a thumbs up and the contestants have already begun the...
Exclusive! Molkki fame child actor Anushka Sharma to enter Colors show Naagin 6
MUMBAI : Naagin is one of the most loved shows on television. The serial frequently tops the rating charts. The...
Trisha read all five volumes of the epic for her role in 'PS 1'
MUMBAI: South star Trisha Krishnan read all five volumes of Kalki Krishnamurthy's book Ponniyin Selvan to prepare for...
Kanye West uses Kris Jenner's photo as his Instagram profile picture
MUMBAI: Rapper Kanye West isn't done attacking his former mother-in-law Kris Jenner. The 'Famous' hitmaker, who didn't...
Ali, Richa look regal in their cocktail party and reception
MUMBAI: Bollywood couple Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha looked drop-dead-gorgeous for their cocktail party and reception in...
RECENT STORIES
Kareena calls Saif, Hrithik 'best actors', declares 'Vikram Vedha' a 'blockbuster'
Kareena calls Saif, Hrithik 'best actors', declares 'Vikram Vedha' a 'blockbuster'