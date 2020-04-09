When Kapil Sharma disguised as Navjot Singh Sidhu to tease Archana Puran Singh; watch

MUMBAI: Kapil Sharma is one of the most popular television personalities. The comedian is popular for his amazing wit and sense of humour. He has a huge fan following.

His comedy is not only funny but also very relatable. Thus, he has been ruling many hearts with The Kapil Sharma Show for quite some years now. While initially the show was judged by former cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu, he had to bid adieu to TKSS due to his unacceptable comment on the Pulwama terror attack that created a rage on social media.

After Sidhu's exit, 'Laughing Queen' Archana Puran Singh replaced him. Initially, people thought the show might take the downhill considering Sidhu's absence, but nothing of that sort happened. Archana aptly settled in Sidhu's shoes and the TRP's of TKSS only sky-rocketed further. However, Kapil is often seen missing Sidhu on the show and also takes a dig at Archana for capturing his chair. No, Kapil shares a very good bond with Archana, but this doesn't mean that he has stopped teasing Archana.

Well, a throwback video of Kapil Sharma disguised as Sidhu is doing rounds on social media. The video is shared by some of Kapil's fan pages, wherein he is seen dressed in a blue turban, orange kurta and a blue jacket. The comedian is seen teasing Archana in Sidhu's famous shayarana andaaz and taking a jibe at her.

Take a look.