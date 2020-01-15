When Kareena Kapoor praised Rashami Desai

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 is one of the most successful shows on television these days, and since the show is so successful the show as got a five-week extension more. All the contestants in the Bigg Boss house have made her name by now and have a good fan following outside the house.

Now Rashami Desai has come out as one of the strongest contestant in the Bigg Boss house, and the actress as a massive fan following, she grabbed the headlines for a continuous fight with Siddarth in the house.

Now in the past Rashami has been part of many reality shows and one of them being Colors Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa where she was the 1st runner up, now we came across a video where you can see Bollywood superstar Kareena Kapoor praising Rashami post her performance, and she relevels to her who her biggest fan is, and that none other than her mother Babita, who used to watch her serial Uttran and is a fan of the actress.

Well, there is no doubt that Rashami is a talented actress and as a massive fan following and she is doing pretty well in the Bigg Boss.

Check out the video below :