When Krushna Abhishek took a HILARIOUS dig at Siddharth Nigam's look

MUMBAI: Krushna Abhishek is one of the best comedians we have in our country. The actor has established himself as a great comedian by showing his impeccable comic skills in various shows.

Currently, Krushna is seen as Sapna in The Kapil Sharma Show. Fans are loving Krushna's avatar and he simply steals the show with his presence.

Apart from that, Krushna has also hosted various award functions and made everyone go LOL with his comedy.

In one of the award shows, Krushna literally made Salman Khan stand up from his seat as he couldn't stop laughing.

Krushna calls TV actor Siddharth Nigam and refers to him as 'Boy cut Kangana Ranaut'. Listening to this, Salman bursts out laughing and so does the audience.

He further says that Sid used to give duke shots on behalf of Kangana. While Sid was initially left speechless but later he smiles and says that this is the look from Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat and because of this hair cut, he got a role in the show.

Krushna surely knows how to make everyone laugh with his funny antics.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.