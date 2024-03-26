When Manisha Rani embarrassed Rithvik Dhanjani in front of Farah Khan

Manisha is one of the most loved and celebrated actress of television and she is known to entertain everyone with her one liners and silly jokes and now we came across a throwback video where she empresses Rithvik and Farah Khan with her this statement.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Tue, 03/26/2024 - 05:30
Manisha

MUMBAI: Manisha Rani is a well-known social media influencer these days, and she grabbed the headlines for her participation in Bigg Boss OTT Season 2.

She was one of the most entertaining contestants of the show and her love for Jad was loved by the audience as she comes across as a very pure soul.

She is a very honest contestant and her friendship with Bebika is loved by the fans. She takes care of her very well and guides her in the right direction.

She also flaunted her likeness for Elvish and tried to make him jealous, but she had made things clear that she doesn’t feel for him and that it's all for the game.

She reached the finale of the show and was the second runner - up in it.

Recently, she participated in the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11 where she has created history by becoming the first wild card contestant to win the show.

There is no doubt that she has been a very strong contestant of the show and she has impressed the judges and the audience of the show.

She always got good points and gained good comments from the judges and was always the highest voted contestant.

Now we came across a throwback video where Manisha embarrassed the host of the show Rithvik Dhanjani.

In the video, judge Farah Khan tells Manisha that she needs to enact a scene with Rithvik but she cannot talk and asks them to take away the mike from her.

That’s when Manisha would tell Rithvik and Farah that if they can’t talk what else would they do over here and everyone breaks into a laughter.

Well, though Manisha didn’t mean anything unknowingly she said something she shouldn’t have, this left everyone in splits.

Manisha no doubt is very entertaining and hence she won the hearts of the audience and emerged as the winner of the show.

For more news and updates from the world of television and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

