When MTV Splitsvilla X2 fame Aradhana Sharma DANCED with D3 fame Sneha Gupta

Well, we have yet another unknown fact for all the fans of MTV Splitsvilla X2 fame Aradhana Sharma and D3 fame Sneha Gupta. Well, did you during their initial years in the industry, the duo shared a stage and gave a duet performance?

Around nine years ago, Aradhana and Sneha danced on the stage of Boogie Woogie.

Don’t believe us? See the video:

Well, post their stints in Boogie Woogie, Aradhana continued to take dance classes and eventually landed herself in MTV Splitsvilla X2 while Sneha has continued to dance, choreograph and act.

