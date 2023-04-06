When Munawar manned up as breadwinner of family after his father's illness

MUMBAI: Singer-comedian Munawar, who recently released his album 'Madari', has shared that he did "odd jobs" at one point in his life to support his family after his father's health condition worsened.

He looks back at those days not as a struggle but as life, an experience which has shaped him, and is extremely proud and open about his background and life story.

Recalling his early days, Munawar shared how taking up "odd jobs" helped him value hard work and his achievements even more. He said: "Life changed for me when my father was paralysed, and I stepped in to take responsibility for my family. It was a difficult time for us as a family. Working was the only way of life for me, I was just able to make enough money to put food on our table."

He further mentioned: "During that phase of my life, I realised the value of money and my responsibility towards my loved ones. I used to do different chores, and looking back, I feel that really shaped me. I will not call that a struggle, it was just life."

Remembering the feeling of holding the mic for the first time in his life, an emotional Munawar said: "I still remember that special feeling I experienced when I held the mic for the first time for comedy. Soon, I realised my passion for music and decided to continue pursuing it for the rest of my life. What I learned from my experiences is that we should never lose hope and that the sun eventually shines through."

Meanwhile, the song 'Noor' from 'Madari' has been receiving a lot of positive response. The song, written by Munawar, produced by Riz Shain, and composed by Munawar and Charan, is available on Munawar's official YouTube page.

SOURCE: IANS

