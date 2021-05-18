When Nandini left Vanraj aka Sudhanshu Pandey STUNNED; WATCH VIDEO

MUMBAI: Rajan Shahi's show Anupamaa which is currently airing on Star Plus is constantly keeping the viewers hooked to the screen.

Anupamaa has garnered a huge fan base within a few months of its release.

We have seen how everyone's relationship in the Shah family has become complicated.

Vanraj and Anupamaa have finally got divorced and it is indeed a heartbreaking moment for the fans.

Sudhanshu Pandey and Rupali Ganguly who play the lead roles of Vanraj and Anupamaa are slaying in their characters like a complete pro.

While a 25-years-old relationship has ended on a bitter note, another relationship has finally started on a good note.

Vanraj-Anupamaa's separation and Samar-Nandini's union happened simultaneously on Anupamaa.

Amid all this Kavya is eagerly waiting for her new life with Vanraj.

The show is constantly witnessing some crucial moments which is leaving the fans intrigued.

However, the star cast never fails to impress us with their fun BTS pictures and videos.

And now, onscreen father-in-law and daughter-in-law Vanraj and Nandini have come together for a fun Instagram reel that will leave you in splits.

Vanraj and Nandini's comic side is simply bang on and we are sure you all must be stunned to see this amazing camaraderie of Anagha Bhosale and Sudhanshu Pandey.

Paras Kalnawat also dropped a hilarious comment on this reel and it is just too funny.

