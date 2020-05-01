When Natasa Stankovic flaunted her ENGAGEMENT RING gifted by Hardik Pandya in style; read on to know more

MUMBAI: Natasa Stankovic is a popular name in the world of glamour. She has been wooing fans with her style statements. The actress is also known for her dancing skills and was even seen in a popular dance reality show.

On the personal front, she is engaged to famous cricketer Hardik Pandya.

In fact, the two got engaged in a filmy style and surprised everyone with the good news. The duo got engaged on a dreamy yacht in Dubai this year.

Both of them took to social media to share their happy news. Posting a few pictures on Instagram, Hardik had written in full filmy style, “Mai tera, Tu meri jaane, saara Hindustan. 01.01.2020 #engaged.”

While Natasa wrote, “Forever yes @hardikpandya93”

Their beaming smiles vividly explain how happy they were at the moment. And in one of the pictures, Natasa can be seen flaunting her engagement ring in style. Since then, the couple has been treating fans with some adorable, cute, hot and stylish pictures of themselves on social media. The two are going strong.

Check out the throwback pictures right here.