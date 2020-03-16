When Neha Kakkar slapped Riyaz Aly

MUMBAI: Neha Kakkar needs no introduction. The singer was last seen as a judge on Indian Idol 11. Moreover, the recently released Mere Angne Mein, featuring Asim Riaz and Jacqueline Fernandez, has been crooned by her.

Neha is very active on social media and frequently entertains her followers with her videos. However, her recent Instagram post has her slapping a guy! That's right.

Seen in the video are her brother Tony Kakkar and TikTok star Riyaz Aly. The trio is grooving to the ‘Goa Beach’ number. Literally going by lyrics, which have the word ‘smack’ in it, she slaps Riyaz, leaving everyone ROFL.

Have a look.

