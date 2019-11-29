When THIS Nyra met Yeh Rishta’s Naira

MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the shows which is and will always remain special in the audience's hearts. The show has made many of its actors household names today.

Yeh Rishta’s lead actress Shivangi Joshi, who is better known by her character name Naira, has millions of fans showering love on her. Fans from not only India but also from aboard are crazy about her.

Shivangi happened to meet a cute little girl named Nyra on Yeh Rishta’s sets. Actress Jasvir Kaur recently visited the sets along with her daughter Nyra.

Shivangi aka Naira has a great time playing with little Nyra and captured many lovable moments.

