News

When THIS Nyra met Yeh Rishta’s Naira

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
29 Nov 2019 08:56 PM

MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the shows which is and will always remain special in the audience's hearts. The show has made many of its actors household names today.

Yeh Rishta’s lead actress Shivangi Joshi, who is better known by her character name Naira, has millions of fans showering love on her. Fans from not only India but also from aboard are crazy about her.

Shivangi happened to meet a cute little girl named Nyra on Yeh Rishta’s sets. Actress Jasvir Kaur recently visited the sets along with her daughter Nyra.

Shivangi aka Naira has a great time playing with little Nyra and captured many lovable moments.

Take a look!

Tags > Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Naira, Star Plus, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

Singer Shaan launches Neha's Borkar's...

Singer Shaan launches Neha's Borkar's debut album in Mumbai
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Hina Khan
Tuesday Thought
Niti Taylor
Niti Taylor
Kinshuk Mahajan
Kinshuk Mahajan
Hitesh Bhardwaj
Hitesh Bhardwaj
Jay Soni
Jay Soni
Sushant Divgikar
Sushant Divgikar
Romit Raj
Romit Raj
Shahid Kapoor
Shahid Kapoor
Aamir Ali
Aamir Ali
Emma Watson
Emma Watson

past seven days