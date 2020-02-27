When Param of Choti Sardarini and Karan Singh Grover had a sweet conversation

MUMBAI: Kevina our very own Param of Choti Sardarini as won the hearts of the audience by her good performance in the serial, one of the reasons why the serial is doing so well, is the chemistry that Param and Meher share with each other.

Kevina in a small span of time as created a cure fan following for herself, and there are fan clubs on her name too, she has also won a lot of awards for her performance in the serial.

Now we came across a video where we can see Kevina having a cute conversation with our very own Karan Singh Grover.

The two had shared the screen space in Karan’s web series Boss, and had an audience say Awww at their performance.

The video is really cute and adorable and will bring a a smile on your face.

Check out the post below :