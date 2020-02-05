News

When Paras lied about his tattoo for Akansha Puri

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
05 Feb 2020 08:25 AM

MUMBAI: Paras is grabbing the headlines these days for his a stint in the Bigg Boss house, the two have been in loggerheads since the day Paras and Mahira’s relationship came into the forefront.

Now during the press meet Paras was once again asked about it, to which the actor said that when he had done he had done it for her as there were in a relationship, but seems like Paras forgot that way back in the initial episodes, when Paras was found telling Daljeet that he was forced to the tattoo because of Akansha.

Well, seems like Para is forgotten what he has said about Akansha, and during the press meet he just flipped with his answer.

Paras in the initial days was very strong, but since it’s tiff with Salman Khan his game as gone down. 

Tags > Akansha Puri, Colors, Bigg Boss 13, Paras Chhabra, relationship, Mahira Sharma, Salman Khan, Daljeet, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

 
 
 

Slideshow

In pics: Manmohini actor Ankit Siwach's...

more slideshows Click Here

poll

Who carries the artwork outfit better?

Hina Khan, Sriti Jha
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the headscarf better?

Who carries the headscarf better?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here