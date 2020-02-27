News

When Parth and Vikas danced on the tunes of Ranveer Singh

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
27 Feb 2020 04:02 PM

MUMBAI: Television personalities Vikas Gupta and Parth Samthaan have made headlines for more than one reason. Sometimes it was for their great the camaraderie and sometimes for their friendship turning sour.

But still, the two have managed to keep a cordial friendship between the two and two also have a massive fan following.

Now we came across a video where the two is seen dancing on the song of Kalbili from the movie Padmavaat and they are been joined by Parth co-star on the show Sahil Anand and at the corner, you would also, see Parth’s on-screen mother Shubhaavi Choksey cheering for the three guys.

The video is a really entertaining one, and this shows along with the tough working hrs, Parth also knows how to party hard.

Check out the video below :

Tags Parth Samthaan Vikas Gupta Ranveer Singh Shubhaavi Choksey Padmavaat Sahil Anand Instagram TellyChakkar

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

 
 
 

Slideshow

Launch of Hungama Play's ‘Kashmakash'

more slideshows Click Here

poll

Whose fashion game is better?

Anita
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the jumpsuit better:

Surbhi Jyoti
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here